Skyhawk Joyride Ends In Fence

Christian Virgil Estoque’s joyride in a stolen Skyhawk ended in the catch fence this week when he landed long in a stolen Cessna at the Fullerton, California, airport. Estoque, 32, had neither permission to use the Chino-based Cessna nor, apparently, a pilot’s certificate. He was not injured in the incident.

According to local news, Fullerton police Sgt. Eric Bridges said that “the owner did verify that the plane was stolen. In fact, the owner was under the impression that the plane was still on a runway at a different airport. He came out and saw the plane was gone.”

The Cessna, N4000X, appears to have left Chino on May 19 and stopped at nearby Corona, according to FlightAware tracking. It was next seen at the Montgomery airport near San Diego heading toward Ramona earlier the day of the accident. On the final flight of the day, ADS-B data was picked up near Chino to the eventful arrival at Fullerton.