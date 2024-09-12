Southwest Implements Additional Pilot Training Amid Safety Incidents

Southwest Airlines pilots will be required to complete additional training following a series of safety incidents that triggered a review by U.S. regulators

Bloomberg, which obtained the company memo, reports that these one-day training sessions are designed to facilitate discussions among crew members about specific incidents and enhance collaboration for better risk management. The airline plans to begin the additional training sessions at its Dallas headquarters in November with sessions continuing into next year.

“Over the past few months, we have seen an increase in safety events” the memo noted. It went on to highlight that “meaningful work is underway to address these events and advance our safety.”

The airline has faced several safety-related incidents this year that prompted the FAA to launch a review in July. In April, a Southwest 737 MAX 8 came within 400 feet of the Pacific Ocean during a landing attempt at Lihue Airport in Hawaii. In May, another jet experienced a phenomenon known as a Dutch roll in-flight, and in June, a Southwest aircraft descended to roughly 500 feet while still 8 miles from its intended runway at an Oklahoma City airport.

Earlier this week, FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker commended Southwest’s proactive approach, calling it a “healthy sign” and noted that the carrier “has “tended to be in front of the issue as this has developed.”