CategoriesAviation NewsAdvertiseAccount

Southwest Implements Additional Pilot Training Amid Safety Incidents

Following a string of safety incidents, the airline has required additional pilot training at its Dallas headquarters.

Amelia Walsh
Amelia Walsh

Image: Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines pilots will be required to complete additional training following a series of safety incidents that triggered a review by U.S. regulators

Bloomberg, which obtained the company memo, reports that these one-day training sessions are designed to facilitate discussions among crew members about specific incidents and enhance collaboration for better risk management. The airline plans to begin the additional training sessions at its Dallas headquarters in November with sessions continuing into next year.

“Over the past few months, we have seen an increase in safety events” the memo noted.  It went on to highlight that “meaningful work is underway to address these events and advance our safety.”

The airline has faced several safety-related incidents this year that prompted the FAA to launch a review in July. In April, a Southwest 737 MAX 8 came within 400 feet of the Pacific Ocean during a landing attempt at Lihue Airport in Hawaii. In May, another jet experienced a phenomenon known as a Dutch roll in-flight, and in June, a Southwest aircraft descended to roughly 500 feet while still 8 miles from its intended runway at an Oklahoma City airport.

Earlier this week, FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker commended Southwest’s proactive approach, calling it a “healthy sign” and noted that the carrier “has “tended to be in front of the issue as this has developed.”

Meanwhile, the FAA says it is nearly finished with conducting a similar safety review of United Airlines.

Amelia Walsh
Amelia WalshAuthor
Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.
Related Stories
NTSB Issues Deicing Safety Alert
Aviation NewsNTSB Issues Deicing Safety AlertAmelia Walsh
Air Force Memo Addresses Need For Non-Combat Pilots
Aviation NewsAir Force Memo Addresses Need For Non-Combat PilotsMark Phelps
Updated: SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn Mission Launches
Aviation NewsUpdated: SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn Mission LaunchesMark Phelps
E-Cigs Lead In Av-Related Thermal-Runaway Incidents
Aviation NewsE-Cigs Lead In Av-Related Thermal-Runaway IncidentsMark Phelps
Europe Struggles With Aviation Fuel Taxation Policy
Aviation NewsEurope Struggles With Aviation Fuel Taxation PolicyMark Phelps
GAMA Q2 Numbers Reveal Strong Market
Aviation NewsGAMA Q2 Numbers Reveal Strong MarketMark Phelps