NASA Awards $2.4 Million For Artemis Student Challenges

NASA has announced that it will provide nearly $2.4 million in funding to six universities as part of the agency’s Artemis Student Challenges program. According to NASA, the program is designed to “connect … students to the science, technology and missions of Artemis through authentic, mission-driven experiences and learning opportunities.” Artemis Student Challenges is led by NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement.

“Each of these opportunities will build foundational knowledge and introduce students to topics and technologies critical to the success of the agency’s Artemis program, which will land the first woman and next man on the Moon by 2024 using innovative technologies to explore more of the lunar surface than ever before,” NASA said. “Through the Artemis Student Challenges students will test and strengthen their skills for future mission planning and crewed space missions to other worlds.”

The Artemis Student Challenges grant recipients are the University of Alabama, University of Illinois, University of Colorado, University of Hawaii, University of California and University of Washington. Projects include developing a Lunar/Martian Lander skills competition and Lunar/Martian exploration and habitation skills competition, generating hands-on learning opportunities related to orbital and suborbital CubeSats and the Great Lunar Expedition for Everyone (GLEE) LunaSat platform, developing resources and materials related to Artemis Trajectory Design and Mission Analysis, and developing learning resources that enable self-study of topics and technologies such as habitats, robotics precursor missions and exploration spacecraft.