Spirit Aerosystems Whistleblower Dies

For the second time in two months a prominent Boeing-related whistleblower has died. The Seattle Times is reporting Josh Dean, 45, a former quality control inspector at 737 MAX fuselage supplier Spirit Aerosystems in Wichita, died from an infection by an agressive antibiotic-resistant bacteria called Methicillin-Resistant Staphyulococcus Aureus, or MRSA. He died after two weeks in critical condition with the fast-spreading infection, the last few days on life support. Like Boeing whistleblower John “Mitch” Harnett, who died of what is so far being described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound on March 9, Dean was pursuing a complaint against Spirit for retaliation over his claims. He was represented by the same legal firm as Harnett.

Dean reported quality control issues at Spirit that included improperly drilled holes on the pressure bulkhead that eventually led to a suspension of production at Boeing’s Washington State MAX plant. He was fired by Spirit in 2023 and claimed that he was scapegoated by Spirit and alleged the company had lied to the FAA about the bulkhead defects. He filed the whistleblower complaint last November and the case was pending. He actually went to work for Boeing in Wichita before moving to another company