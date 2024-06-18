Starliner Update Set For Tuesday

Boeing and NASA will update the plans for the departure of the Starliner crew vehicle from the International Space Station after the mission’s return to Earth has been delayed twice. The capsule has sprung five helium leaks and developed a problem with a valve since docking with the ISS last week. It was supposed unhook from the ISS on June 18 but that was pushed back to June 22. NASA and Boeing haven’t cited the leaks and valve as reasons for the delays, instead saying they’re evaluating the capsule’s interaction with the station.
“We are continuing to understand the capabilities of Starliner to prepare for the long-term goal of having it perform a six-month docked mission at the space station,” said Steve Stich, manager of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program. “The crew will perform additional hatch operations to better understand its handling, repeat some ‘safe haven’ testing and assess piloting using the forward window.” They’re also going to evaluate the performance of the thrusters by operating seven of the eight rear-facing thrusters while the capsule is still docked. When it finally leaves the station, it will head to an airbag-assisted parachute landing somewhere on the desert Southwest, the location depending on weather.
Everything Boeing touches, gets bad publicity. They lost their mojo a long time ago, when Marketers and Salesmen took over control of the Board, instead of Engineers. It’s share prices first, safety second, quality last.
At this point there should be a serious question if Boeing can continue on with Starliner without a complete reevaluation of the program and the capsule. 5 leaks, 4 after lift off, problems with thrusters, current value issues on top of those that delayed the program; this is not a good showing by any stretch and NASA/Boeing can spin all they want, you cannot spin faulty hardware/software.
There comes a point where if enough systems are faulty a decision needs to be made to sending starliner back without crew and have the crew come back down on a Dragon. If they do make it down safe that ship should not go back on a rocket until it works without people praying for the crew before a launch.
Yes, you have to wonder what’s being said between the lines. I’m glad I’m not having to ride home in that vessel.
So, what’s the Helium being used for? NASA is the largest user of Helium in the world, used nominally for their balloons to hoist communications satellites. But Helium on the “crew vehicle” would be used for what?
I’m guessing as pressurization (propellant) for the thrusters. I don’t remember the precise terminology, but NASA did something like that for the Apollo LMs.
Good memory, Gary. Helium was used to pressurize the hypergolic fuel (Aerozine-50) and oxidizer (Nitrogen Tetroxide) tanks on the LM. My memory ain’t that good. I had to go look it up. I was thinking the fuel was hydrazine.