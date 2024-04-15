It’s been a year since Bose released the flagship redesigned A30 aviation headset, and the Bose booth was just as busy at Sun ‘n Fun 2024 showing the set—many completely happy with their existing A20 model. But a brisk used market for well-cared-for A20 sets is creating more demand for the all-digital A30. Aviation Consumer Editor in Chief Larry Anglisano spent some time at the Bose booth with Chris Wuerlf who ran through the A30’s feature and control set, while setting the record straight when it comes to repairing the good-performing but discontinued A20.