Mike Jones Aircraft in Murfreesboro, Tennessee found a real niche with what he calls the Bahama Station Wagon, also known as the Lock & Key Piper Navajo. Jones thinks the Piper Navajo is among the best piston twins ever built and his extensive Lock & Key refurbishment program makes a good airplane even better. With the latest avionics suite, speed and performance mods, high-end paint and interior work, plus extensive maintenance and component replacements, the aircraft really are better than new. The company had two Lock & Key Navajos on display at Sun ‘n Fun 2024, and Aviation Consumer Editor in Chief spent some time with Jones looking them over.