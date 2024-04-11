The big attraction in the static display area at Sun ‘n Fun was at the Piper exhibit, where the company was showing off the latest flagship aircraft—the M700 Fury turboprop single. It’s a follow-on of the good-selling M600 model, with more performance, more features and higher-end styling. Piper’s Dan Lewis gave a walk-around tour in this AVweb exclusive video.

Larry Anglisano
Larry Anglisano is a regular AVweb contributor and the Editor in Chief of sister publication Aviation Consumer magazine. He's an active land, sea and glider pilot, and has over 30 years experience as an avionics tech.

  3. Step right up and take a look at something you’ll never be able to fly!
    It’s interesting but not would I would go to Sun n Fun for.

