Survey: Which Tablet Are You Using?

Tablets–iPad or Android–are must-have equipment for all but a very few owners and pilots, even those of us flying ancient rag wings. There are myriad choices in apps and nearly as much variety in the hardware you need to run these indispensable utilities. For an AVweb and Aviation Consumer report, we’re seeking user comments and opinions on both the apps and the tablets. You can take the survey here and it will require about five minutes.



If you have any more extensive comments on tablets beyond the questions in the survey, drop us a line directly here.