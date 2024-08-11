Thanks For Your Input
We've made good progress on migrating to our new platform and most things work. The exception is comments, which we hope to have working Aug. 12. Since we can't do comments, We haven't put up the fresh blog on fuel that we've been working on all week. Also, we don't know how to run the Question of the Week in the new system. We'll figure it all out. Thanks for your patience.
We've discovered we have quite a bit of flexibility in tweaking the site so it works for us and our readers so please keep your suggestions coming in if you spot something that bugs you or you want to make sure we keep. We'll do our best to make it work for all of us.
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
