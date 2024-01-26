Training Plane Crash An Apparent Suicide

A 23-year-old man died after allegedly stealing an aircraft from an Addison, Texas, flight school and crashing in a field on Wednesday night in what appears to be a suicide by aircraft. The national suicide and crisis lifeline phone number is 988 and counsellors are available around the clock.
The man, identified as Logan Timothy James from Stokesdale, North Carolina, was the sole occupant at the time of the crash. According to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, James allegedly stole a 2023 Cessna 172S Skyhawk SP (N23107) from ATP Flight School at Addison Airport (KADS), north of downtown Dallas.
CBS Dallas reported flight data showing the aircraft taking off around 6:54 p.m. before heading east, then flying north past Sulphur Springs and Paris. Information from Aviation Safety Network showed a descent of nearly 5,000 FPM before the aircraft crashed in an open field nine miles northeast of Telephone, Texas, at 8:26 p.m.
An audio recording captured the final exchange between the pilot and an ATC controller. “Addison Tower, Career Track 655 is actually going to depart to the east—uh, I’m climbing up through the clouds and then just gonna head out outside of everything. And about right now you’ll probably realize that I’m not gonna listen to y’alls instructions, and I’m heading to East Texas, and I’m Career Track, so, uh, I’m gonna pull the Comm 1 circuit breaker and Comm 2 circuit breaker right as soon as I un-key the mic.”
Tower then calls Career Track 655, asking “Say again?” but there was no response.
Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.
Why can’t suicide people just “leave” instead of inflicting losses on others?
Intentionally destroying someone else’s brand new airplane is just being mean.
Yeah, why aren’t people who are thinking about doing irrational things thinking rationally?
This is no accident, it’s planned. Planning to destroy someone else’s 1/2 million dollar airplane is just evil.
Yes, a replaceable C172 was lost. But let’s not lose sight of the fact that people matter more than things. A life has been tragically cut short, leaving a ripple effect on family and friends. Now, more than ever, it’s crucial to prioritize empathy and support for those affected. I would think that encouraging understanding and extending compassion to the individual and family take precedence.
If a guy does not want to live, should he be made to live in anguish for the rest of his life so that some around him don’t suffer any anguish?
Raf, This guy did not care about himself, his family, friends, or even property. I find his selfishness abhorrent and I certainly do not empathize or support it. The only feeling I can have have Is disgust at people who only hurt and destroy.
Is it a lesser evil to crash a $250,000 air plane or more evil to crash a million dollar air plane?
Jethro, such twisted rationalizations are something that only Satan (and pharisees) ask. Point is that the actual cost is not a dollar figure; it’s your soul. Don’t be a Timothy James.
Well, I guess that’s one way to lose your medical, guaranteed.
“I’m climbing up through the clouds and then just gonna head out outside of everything.”
Really big point here no one’s hit – At least the guy wasn’t a murderer, like the (absolutely evil) version of suicide that so many have done (take as many with them as possible). What version isn’t wrong?, But yeah. At least he didn’t wait until he was full-fledged and had a load of passengers behind him.
The aircraft – yes a lot of other people’s time and effort (a little piece of their lives) went into making that. Cheaper ways to do it. Maybe he had a beef with the school? No excuse regardless. A tragedy for him and those who cared for him.
As someone who has lost more than two people to suicide, I am well reminded that any brush with tact, style and class has been purely incidental for individuals like Arthur Foyt. Guess what, Arthur – people who commit suicide don’t care a whole lot for anything.
Nobody gives a flying rats ass about your thoughts or emotions about how much and who’s money was burned, Arthur. I want to bet that nobody at ATP thinks about the damn plane.
Someone got deep and dark enough down a rabbit hole to think its better to end it all – than to seek help or continue fighting. Yeah, that sure was a very bad person.
I do however sincerely hope that someone in your future helps you to shut your stupid motor-mouth. Rarely a single article goes by without your signature first class crap- commentary and it greatly deducts from this publication.
Do yourself and its readers a big favor and STFU.
Guess what, Jason, it’s these people who don’t give flying rats ass about people’s thoughts or emotions and thus go about destroying themselves and property. Pointing out the evil and selfishness of their actions (and what it does to others) is how you address it; not sympathizing with it.