Unleaded Fuel Debate Reaches Alaska

An effort to speed up the transition to unleaded avgas has emerged in a state where elected officials are on record as trying to delay it. In an op-ed published in the Anchorage Daily News, the Alaska Community Action on Toxics says a drop-in replacement for 100LL is available now (G100UL) and two others are pending (Swift and VP Aviation) and calls a recent statement by members of the Alaska House of Representatives “full of falsehoods.”
The statement calls on House members to support a resolution giving Alaska an extra four years to comply with the apparent FAA/EPA agreement to have a fuel ready by 2030. The recent FAA Reauthorization did give Alaska an extra two years to get it done but the House members say that will “potentially devastate both commercial and private piston engine-powered aircraft operations.” Among the allegations made by the House initiative is that “many small piston engine aircraft could face costs of up to $100,000 per unit, rendering them economically unfeasible and jeopardizing the existence of general aviation in Alaska.”
Of course, canceling GA in Alaska is a non-starter. Many isolated communities in the state are only reachable by air or on foot. Most of those places are populated mostly by indigenous people and that puts them disproportionately at risk from the effects of lead emissions. “With so many Alaskans put in harm’s way during aircraft operations, we might expect that our elected officials would push for the use of an unleaded alternative,” the op-ed says. “Instead, they are seeking to entrench leaded avgas by trying to undo EPA’s endangerment finding in Congress and to exempt Alaska from actions that could eliminate harmful lead emissions.”
I don’t think anybody really cares anymore. This whole unleaded fuel discussion has been going around in circles for decades. Let me know when it stops so I can get off.
First off, they need to STOP wanting “sustainable” and “unleaded” together.
Next they need to STOP the insane notion of “100 octane only” for all piston planes.
Hell, we could have been running the training fleet on no lead AvGas for the last 40 years now!
Why is the only “solution” more complex, more costly, and less universal?
This is insanity.
I’m looking for the data that supports the manufacturer’s claims that the unleaded fuel is safe in radials and high output engines. So far, it’s been a mixed bag of chips. Additionally, the cost of fuel here in Alaska is insane already. The economic impact of the unleaded fuel, which is at least a dollar more per gallon, is a major concern as well. In the Anchorage area, the cost per gallon is around $7. Where I fly it’s $10.50 and up. This is the cost that you will find around most of the state.
I think you hit on it, Brett. Regardless of whether the fuel has lead or not, the pricing is going to put a lot of operations out of business. Combine that with Insurance costs skyrocketing and it sure looks like a graveyard spiral.
… and if you don’t believe that … just look at what the $20/hr minimum wage raise did to fast food restaurants in Kalyfornya.
If VP Racing is making it expect $20 a Gallon in the Lower 48.
I’d much prefer a PT-6 in the wilderness than anything the burns AVGAS.
Why not just subsidize the cost of the fuel, for a couple years, until the price and production stabilizes? I think most people would acknowledge the unique situation Alaska pilots are in and I’m sure between the Fed and the State they could come up with the money.
“Most of those places are populated mostly by indigenous people and that puts them disproportionately at risk from the effects of lead emissions.”
Citation definitely needed here that there are any detectable health effects from leaded AVGAS in the types of operations in Alaska, indigenous or not.
I still don’t understand how the Lead from 20 airplanes taking off and landing is worse for the people around the Airport than when I was a Child sitting in a Car on the Freeway stuck in traffic with 50,000 other cars all burning Leaded Fuel. Explain that to me.
“Alaska Community Action on Toxics” never heard of that group!!
been in Alaska since 1984.. originally out in Bristol bay, we had an air taxi too… 13 miles of paved road, to king salmon… next real town over was Dillingham, like 70? miles away… road system was 300? miles away… they still fly the school kids across the river each day from south naknek… I used to get flown across the river each day in summer to work on the school(back when it was open)
Worked in King Salmon on and off the last couple of years, never heard of ACAoT either, the big concern was the pebble mine. Neat place, was amazed at the school flying.