Van’s Resumes Shipping Kits, 65 Percent Of Customers Renew Orders

Van’s Aircraft says 65% of customers have agreed to pay more for their kits and more than 100 of those kits have now been shipped. The company, which went into bankruptcy a month ago, says it’s ramping up kit deliveries but is still buried under email inquiries. “Our shipping throughput will increase over the coming weeks, and we will post progress updates,” the company said in an update posted Saturday.
Van’s also said it’s tackling the parts order backlog that resulted from supply chain issues over the last couple of years. “Our supply chain has been improving and we have team members working with our suppliers to continue to drive improvement in this area,” the update reads. The company says it’s also started directly contacting 1,800 customers who have major structural parts that have laser-punched rivet holes that will be replaced by the company. “All affected customers will be sent an email containing an individualized list of affected parts for each kit they have received,” the update said.
The company says it’s also working with third-party suppliers regarding orders for kits that included engines, avionics and propellers and had hoped to have some news regarding those orders this week but bad weather in Oregon forced closure of the plant for three days. “The planning that is currently underway includes a look at scheduling, lead times, payments, pricing, customer deposits, and more,” the update said. “We are working to have our plans shared by the end of next week with those customers who have open orders for engines, propellers and avionics kits.”
Early observation indicates Van’s is doing the right things to survive. That being said, moving forward, Van’s aircraft are about to become a whole lot more expensive. They’re doing what they should have done years ago. Had they done so, all of this gut wrenching and teeth gnashing probably would have been avoided. Does Hartzell provide Van’s with props, or, any other components?
My RV has a Hartzell constant speed prop. I built the airplane and have flown it for 20 years, I fly it regularly. I ordered the prop from Vans, it was shipped from Hartzell.
Flying is more expensive, what isn’t? When the government simply prints more money it has less value.
I sure hope that the retention of 65% of it’s customers at the new prices provides sufficient cash to keep the business going.
You down size as necessary… quickly…
That’s why you down size quickly. Not a lot of room for error. There is no room for hope, only facts.
IMO things are looking up at Van’s Aircraft! Lots of folks are sticking with the brand, with many resubmitting kit orders after the reorganization news. Kits are already shipping, and they’ve got a plan for replacing faulty laser-cut parts. There’s still some vital work to do on the engine deal, but an update with details on timing and costs is coming soon, probaly determining the outcome. The Van’s team is working hard appearing to be on the roll. Progress might be slow, but it’s steady, looking as if Van’s Aircraft is definitely heading in the right direction.
35% not agreeing is a pretty significant percentage. Perhaps some of those will come around in time.
Jethro, I’d bet a good chunk of that 35% historically stop buying the next kit package deciding at some point going forward is not for them. Speculating… has to be added hesitancy due to loss of affordability or trust in the company’s future. I believe the engine and prop packages are no longer at the pre-inflation prices either.
Some tough head winds driving caution for some. I would guess half of the 35% would bailout even in the best of times.
“The Impact of Chapter 11 Bankruptcy on Customer Retention: An Empirical Investigation.” by John J. O’Donnell and Christopher M. Pennings (2005): This study found a wider range of retention rates, from 20% to 90%, highlighting the influence of industry and pre-bankruptcy customer loyalty.
I think 65% is reasonable.