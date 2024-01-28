Van’s Sets Third-Party Parts Price Increases

As KITPLANES reported Saturday, Van’s Aircraft customers who ordered engines, avionics or propellers along with their kits will have until roughly mid-February to accept modest price increases on those items and have their existing deposits honored. Van’s announced Saturday that Lycoming engines will cost up to 12% more than when customers sent their deposits, Hartzell props will be 3% more expensive, Sensenich and MT props will be 6% more, and avionics and engine kits for RV-12/12is will also be 6% higher. Those with Lycoming orders will pay either 12% or the 2024 list price, whichever is less.
Notices will be sent out in the next few days and customers will have 14 days to accept or to give up their deposits and try to reclaim them as an unsecured creditor. Those with kit orders were given until Jan. 31 to decide, but if they also ordered third-party items their kit deadline will be similarly extended. “We know these price increases create hardship for our customers,” Van’s said in the announcement. “However, without taking these steps and making these price changes, there simply is not a feasible path forward for Van’s Aircraft.”
The company said customer acceptance of the average 30% price increase on airframe kits has been “high” but did not specify a figure. It had earlier set 70% as a target and said two weeks ago that about 65% had agreed. That figure didn’t include many of those who’d also ordered third-party items so it’s likely to increase following the latest announcement.
Nothing else needs to be said.
Interesting that Hartzell props will only see a 3% increase after the Hartzell massive price increase. Did the huge price increase at Hartzell not include the props but only Sky-Tec starters, Plane Power alternators, etc.?
For the most part the price hikes exceed the current rate of inflation. Wondering if the price hikes are the suppliers raising their prices or perhaps Vans is the one doing it? Or perhaps a bit of both.
Modest price hikes be in the eye of the viewer. Modest perhaps from Vans perspective. From the customers point of view maybe not.
For years, I’ve gotten advertisements from Air Power (Van Bortel) for their engines … based upon my long-time ownership of a 172. I don’t know why but I save them in my hangar. A pile of them for over 2 decades has built up. Over that time, the prices of the engines keep growing noticeably. I think the early ones have prices in the mid-20’s for a new engine. I just looked at a new one on their website and it’s $71K. Y I K E S !!!
In the very early 90’s, when Piper was going to restart the PA28-140 line and call it a Cadet. Piper ordered a bunch of engines for them from Lycoming but fell on hard times and was unable to pay. Lycoming then sold them outright at near cost, I think. I bought one for — are ya’ll ready — $13.5K !! Boy .. if I’da only known … I’da bought five. I guess my point is, the people building those Vans airplanes better pop because they aren’t gonna get any cheaper. That said, I think it’s time for a modern airplane engine to start replacing them; Lycoming is gonna price themselves right out of the market. If I were building a Van’s … I’d want a new Rotax 916iS in an RV-9.
A newly designed modern airplane engine is going to be prohibitively expensive I would think. The hoops the FAA is going to make manufacturer’s jump through now is going to be a show stopper for many.