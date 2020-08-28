Stratus Insight Integrated With Avidyne Helios, Atlas

Appareo has announced that its Stratus Insight electronic flight bag (EFB) can now be integrated with Avidyne’s Helios and Atlas flight management systems. The systems join the list of Stratus Insight-compatible Avidyne products, which includes the IFD 440, 540 and 550 GPS navigators. According to Appareo, the integration allows users to push flight plans between the Stratus Insight app and the FMS along with letting a compatible navigator receiving ADS-B In send subscription-free weather and ADS-B traffic information to the app.

“Avidyne has been delivering exceptional products to general aviation for years,” said Appareo Aviation President Kristofer Garberg. “With their expansion into new markets with the Atlas and Helio products, it provides more options for Stratus Insight users when selecting their hardware.”

The communication link is accessed by connecting an iPad or iPhone to the FMS and opening the Stratus Insight app. Stratus Insight functions include AHRS with synthetic vision, TAWS, VFR sectional maps, IFR low/high charts and geo-referenced approach plates. In addition, the EFB provides ATC radio transcription and playback, a vertical weather profile, Radar forecast and smart flight plan feature.