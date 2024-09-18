Short Final: ‘Digital’ Navigation

Rounding out my 1980s helicopter training in a Robinson R-22 in Maryland, my instructor upped the game by sending me on one final cross-country flight, including a landing at Dulles International.



As I got close to the airport and Potomac Approach established my position, the following conversation ensued:

Approach: Maintain current heading, intercept and follow radial XXX AML VOR.

Me: Negative VOR, Sir.

Approach: In that case maintain current heading, intercept and follow radial XXX Georgetown NDB.

Me: Negative NDB, Sir.

Approach: WHAT DO YOU HAVE THEN?

Me: I have a compass, a VFR map, and a thumb, Sir.



Approach directed me to follow XYZ highways and, upon passing a gas station, to call in from the right side of the highway. It all worked out as planned.