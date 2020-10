A couple of weeks ago, I was looking at weather in preparation for a local flight. As I reviewed all the data from the local area including pilot reports, I saw the following PIREP from a Cessna 172 who had been flying in the area:

FL025/TP C172/TB CONT MOD CHOP/RM ITS LIKE BEING A BEACHBALL AT A NICKLEBACK CONCERT UP HERE TODAY

It was a great word picture of conditions. I decided not to be a beachball.

Tom Pflug

Omaha, NE