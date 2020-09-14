Short Final: Overwater

We were following the Lake Ontario shoreline north toward Billy Bishop Toronto City airport on Toronto Island near downtown Toronto. On frequency we heard the following.

Toronto Terminal: “Piper 1234, turn heading 110, vector for traffic.”

Piper 1234: “Oooh no! I’m not going out over the water—I’ve only got one spinney thing!”

Toronto Terminal: “Piper 1234, maintain current heading. Climb and maintain 3400. Traffic 12 o’clock, four miles, opposite direction, 2300 feet is a Cardinal.”

Daniel Eberl

Iowa City, IA