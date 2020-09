Returning from Oshkosh 2019 (“Air Venture” has not quite captured the imagination), while going through security at the Appleton, Wisconsin, airport (KATW), the TSA officer asked me if I had cheese or sausage in my carry on. I must have given a quizzical look and the officer said: “Oh that’s a Wisconsin thing.”

Well, we all had a good laugh about that.

Luca Bencini‑Tibo

Weston, FL