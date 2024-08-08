Aviation NewsRecent UpdatesIFR RefresherBlogMultimediaFeaturesShows & EventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsAdvertise

Short Final: Power Of Suggestion

On a recent trip from the West Coast to the Midwest, I'd just checked in with Center after a couple sectors in NorCal. A few minutes later, the con‐ troller…

On a recent trip from the West Coast to the Midwest, I’d just checked in with Center after a couple sectors in NorCal. A few minutes later, the con‐ troller gave us a climb to our final al‐ titude, FL230. Then, after another few minutes:

Center: “Uh, 40N, did I give you FL230? I know I thought about it, but I don’t remember if I actually gave it to you.”

Me: “Well, as it turns out, you thought about it so hard, I heard you. 40N is already climbing FL230.”

