NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Short Final: Identity Crisis

When the term “uncontrolled field” is an accurate description.

Editorial Staff
Editorial Staff

From an IFR Magazine reader – Name Withheld by Request

I am based at a non-towered field and some days it is more “uncontrolled” than others. Finishing up my flight review the other day, my instructor and I heard a traffic call that went something like this:

“Small City Traffic, Piper Three Six Alpha Charlie…uh…Charlie Alpha…hell, I don’t know what I am. I’m an airplane. I’m downwind for Runway 21.”

If he made any more calls we missed them, probably laughing too hard.

Editorial Staff
Editorial StaffAVweb
Related Stories
Last Week’s Poll Results: Not Many Maydays
FeaturesLast Week’s Poll Results: Not Many MaydaysEditorial Staff
This Month In Aviation Consumer: Dynon Skyview For Barons
FeaturesThis Month In Aviation Consumer: Dynon Skyview For BaronsLarry Anglisano
Short Final: A ‘Swivel-Head’ Kinda Day
FeaturesShort Final: A ‘Swivel-Head’ Kinda DayEditorial Staff
Last Week’s Poll Results: Many Do Some Public Benefit Flying
FeaturesLast Week’s Poll Results: Many Do Some Public Benefit FlyingEditorial Staff
Sponsored Video: Garmin At AirVenture
MultimediaSponsored Video: Garmin At AirVentureEditorial Staff
GPS Jamming, Spoofing
FeaturesGPS Jamming, SpoofingEditorial Staff