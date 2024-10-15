Short Final: Identity Crisis
When the term “uncontrolled field” is an accurate description.
From an IFR Magazine reader – Name Withheld by Request
I am based at a non-towered field and some days it is more “uncontrolled” than others. Finishing up my flight review the other day, my instructor and I heard a traffic call that went something like this:
“Small City Traffic, Piper Three Six Alpha Charlie…uh…Charlie Alpha…hell, I don’t know what I am. I’m an airplane. I’m downwind for Runway 21.”
If he made any more calls we missed them, probably laughing too hard.
