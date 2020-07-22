King Schools Debuts Airline Pilot Interview Prep Course

King Schools has introduced a new course designed to help pilots develop effective strategies and tactics for job interviews. The Airline Pilot Interview Prep Course includes approximately 50 minutes of video instruction broken down into five lessons. It is taught by airline pilot and instructor Joseph Muñoz.

“As a classroom and sim instructor for the Boeing 737 and Airbus 320 series airplanes, I saw a real need for pilots to have information that will help them in an interview that could determine the future of their career,” said Muñoz. “They might be the best pilot in the world. But, if they cannot communicate that during an interview, the odds of them getting hired are not great. This course covers everything from the basics up to high level strategies to shine in every phase of the interview.”

List price for the King Schools Airline Pilot Interview Prep Course is $179. Purchase includes lifetime access and free updates. The course can be taken via a web browser or through the King Schools Companion App for iPhone or iPad.