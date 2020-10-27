Sporty’s Launches 2021 Learn To Fly Course

Sporty’s has introduced the latest edition of its Learn to Fly Course highlighting expanded video content, new online features and app updates. In addition to updating existing video segments to reflect changes in technology and regulations, the 2021 Learn to Fly Course adds video on how to use flight following with air traffic control, how to plan a cross-country flight with an iPad and how to use ForeFlight’s Imagery tab. It also provides a Microsoft Flight Simulator lesson guide outlining objectives, scenarios, tasks to accomplish and performance goals for 14 suggested simulator training flights.

“Now more than ever, a home study course is an important way for pilots to keep their skills sharp and customize their learning experience,” said Sporty’s Academy President Eric Radtke. “Our course is designed to be hassle-free: use it on any of your devices without ever worrying about progress syncing or subscriptions expiring.”

Other 2021 course updates include a redesign for the online learning platform, the ability to build keyword-based study sessions and a document upload function. The Sporty’s Pilot Training app also got new features with an annotation tool for the iOS version and a dark mode. The cost for the 2021 Learn to Fly Course, which is designed to serve as a complete training companion for student and rusty pilots, comes in at $249 for lifetime access and updates. The course can be accessed online as well as via Android and iOS devices.