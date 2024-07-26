AirVenture Video: Glamping On The North 40

By
Amelia Walsh
-
Published:
0

Oshkosh during AirVenture isn’t just about the airshow itself, it’s an entire experience. Pilots show up, pitch a tent, and rough it under the wing of their plane for a week in the North or South 40. Friendships are formed and the camaraderie can’t be matched.

Amelia Walsh
Amelia Walsh
Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

LEAVE A REPLY