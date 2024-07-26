Oshkosh during AirVenture isn’t just about the airshow itself, it’s an entire experience. Pilots show up, pitch a tent, and rough it under the wing of their plane for a week in the North or South 40. Friendships are formed and the camaraderie can’t be matched.
Home Multimedia AirVenture Video: Glamping On The North 40
AVweb Insider
Featured Video
AirVenture Video: Champion Lightning Mags
At AirVenture 2024, Champion Aerospace announced the Lightning Series Magento for Continental and Lycoming, 4 and 6 cylinder engines. Sy Pinkert and Avweb sat...