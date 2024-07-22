AirVenture is a great place to shop for hangar tugs because you can usually get a good hands-on demo. That’s important because not all electric tugs have the same feature set, but you really don’t know how the tug will perform until you try it on your airplane in its intended environment. In the electric tug market scan from our colleagues at Aviation Consumer magazine, the Best Tugs Alpha series was a standout and in this video, Aviation Consumer editor Larry Anglisano and contributor Manu Ramesh put the model A2 to the test to see how it works on a couple of Cessnas.
I’ve owned a Best Tugs A3 for about 4 years that I use with my Maule MX-7-180. It works great. I got the knobby tires and headlight options with it. The price is on the higher end but it’s very high quality and effective so I think you get what you pay for.
The more you use a tug the quicker the cost of the tug fades away and the bigger your grin becomes. Try moving a Stearman by yourself, or, even with the help of another person. Then try it with and AC Air Technology tractor tug. You will forget about the tug price after one move. Also, try moving an Aerostar manually the same way. Good luck. Then try it with a Best Tug. Nuf said.
