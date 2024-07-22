AirVenture is a great place to shop for hangar tugs because you can usually get a good hands-on demo. That’s important because not all electric tugs have the same feature set, but you really don’t know how the tug will perform until you try it on your airplane in its intended environment. In the electric tug market scan from our colleagues at Aviation Consumer magazine, the Best Tugs Alpha series was a standout and in this video, Aviation Consumer editor Larry Anglisano and contributor Manu Ramesh put the model A2 to the test to see how it works on a couple of Cessnas.