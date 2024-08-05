Best Of The Web: Back In The Air

After almost exactly eight years, the world’s largest flying boat, a former U.S. Navy Martin Mars, got back in the air in British Columbia last week. The last time the Hawaii Mars flew was on the return flight from a trip to AirVenture 2016 with a hull that was damaged in an accident on Lake Winnebago. A couple of more test flights are planned from the Coulson Air Tankers base on Sproat Lake in Port Alberni before its final flight to a museum near Victoria, B.C., later this month. Sister ship Philippine Mars will then be prepped for a flight to the Pima Air and Space in Arizona this fall.