Home Multimedia Featured Video: RC ConcordeMultimediaVideo of the WeekFeatured Video: RC ConcordeBy Editorial Staff - April 29, 20243PrintEmailFacebookTwitterLinkedin RC models keep getting bigger and more complex and this certainly ticks those boxes.3 COMMENTSMagnificent and gorgeous. And…aerobatic! I wonder how much it cost to build. I’m sure it cost more than many “full size” aircraft. Surely he’s figuring out a way to create a nice loud “boom-boom” during high speed passes, that would be awesome. Neat! Looks like you could almost fit a person in there, laying down! LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in or Register to leave a commentAVweb InsiderSubmit Your Press ReleaseNATA’s Hard Line Complicates Fuel Quest AVWeb Insider Russ Niles - April 29, 2024 The air is cleared on fuel debate but is that a good thing? Read moreFeatured Video MultimediaFeatured Video: Airthre’s Cabin Oxygen Generator Larry Anglisano - April 22, 2024 Here's one we missed in our Sun 'n Fun 2024 coverage. Oxygen bottles rule the general aviation space because pedestrian oxygen generators simply aren't...
Magnificent and gorgeous. And…aerobatic! I wonder how much it cost to build.
I’m sure it cost more than many “full size” aircraft.
Surely he’s figuring out a way to create a nice loud “boom-boom” during high speed passes, that would be awesome.
Neat! Looks like you could almost fit a person in there, laying down!