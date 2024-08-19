Best Of The Web: G400 First Flight

Home/Multimedia/Video of the WeekMultimediaBest Of The Web: G400 First FlightEditorial StaffUpdated Aug 19, 2024 1:50 AM EDTScreenshot Share this storyThere's nothing like that new airplane smell (not to mention sound) and Gulfstream delivered with a slick new promo video to go along with a slick new airplane, the G400's, first flight.Share this storyEditorial StaffAuthorRelated StoriesGalleryPicture Of The Week: August 16, 2024Editorial StaffMultimediaBest Of The Web: A Majestic FarewellEditorial StaffGalleryPicture Of The Week: August 9, 2024Editorial StaffMultimediaBest Of The Web: Back In The AirEditorial StaffGalleryPicture Of The Week: Aug. 2, 2024Editorial StaffMultimediaAirVenture Video: Switchblade Latest VersionMark Phelps