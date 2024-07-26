AirVenture Gallery: Into The Weekend

By
Mariano Rosales
-
Published:
0
Light-Sport aircraft approach the runway at the Fun Fly Zone

Photos by Mariano Rosales

Mariano Rosales
Mariano Rosales
Mariano Rosales has worked as a freelance aviation and editorial photographer for over 20 years. He is a commercial airplane and glider pilot who flies his Cessna 170B for fun. By day, he can be heard at Chicago Center as an air traffic controller.

LEAVE A REPLY