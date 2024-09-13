Picture Of The Week: Sept. 12, 2024

Home/Multimedia/GalleryGalleryPicture Of The Week: Sept. 12, 2024Picture of the Week: Photo by James Knopke (assisted by Joey). Father and son enjoying the day at East Twin Lake, a little southwest of Fairbanks. Editorial StaffUpdated Sep 13, 2024 1:24 AM EDTPicture of the Week: Photo by James Knopke (assisted by Joey): Father and son enjoying the day at East Twin Lake, a little southwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. A new roof and a little fishing was in order for the day! Share this storyShare this storyEditorial StaffAuthorRelated StoriesMultimediaBest Of The Web: Lockheed StarfighterEditorial StaffGalleryPicture Of The Week, Sept. 6, 2024Editorial StaffMultimediaFeatured Video: Iran’s Drone Carrier Almost FinishedRuss NilesGalleryPicture Of The Week: Aug. 30, 2024Editorial StaffMultimediaBest Of The Web: Dash-7 Ops In Canada’s NorthEditorial StaffGalleryPicture Of The Week: Aug. 23, 2024Editorial Staff