Picture Of The Week: Sept. 12, 2024

Picture of the Week: Photo by James Knopke (assisted by Joey). Father and son enjoying the day at East Twin Lake, a little southwest of Fairbanks.

Father and son enjoying the day at East Twin Lake, a little southwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. A new roof and a little fishing was in order for the day!

Editorial StaffAuthor
