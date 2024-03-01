Inside Aviation: New Podcast Takes A Fresh Look At The Industry

Firecrown presents the first edition of Inside Aviation, a podcast that will have a look at various aspects of the industry with a fresh set of eyes. For the first half of the show Jack Daleo of Flying magazine joins hosts Kevin Cortes and Ryan Ewing to discuss the ever-evolving future of urban air mobility, while Jack Sweeney finishes the episode up in a discussion about his recent controversy around tracking private aircraft.
