To help celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force, the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum is taking its priceless Lancaster bomber on tour. It’s one of only two Lancs in flying condition and will take part in several airshows and a mass warbird flypast of Parliament in Ottawa on Canada Day, July 1. This video shot last summer gives an idea of what to expect.

  3. Rumor has it the Arizona wing of the Commemorative Air Force B17, Sentimental Journey is doing it’s summer tour in the eastern part of the continent.
    It would be a rare sight to see the two in the air together?

  7. Looks like some CG added to me but I could be wrong…..
    Lots of airborne angles that one wouldn’t normally see from another nearby airplane or possibly a drone.
    Maybe we can put it with the Picture of Miss America that you posted last week?

  9. Great Airplane.. Going to UK for D-Day Celebrations with UK’s Lancaster. Probably out of Duxford..Flies out of Hamilton, Ontario’s Warplane Museum. There are AME’s who look after the plane. Used to work down there before I moved..

    Website is warplane.com

    Enjoy1

  11. Was just at Duxford, UK over the holidays, and there is a Lancaster along with a B-17 there, both hangered (cold & windy that day) & supposedly both airworthy. Also a whole gaggle of Spits. No outside displays this time of year – would love to see them fly…!

