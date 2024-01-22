To help celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force, the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum is taking its priceless Lancaster bomber on tour. It’s one of only two Lancs in flying condition and will take part in several airshows and a mass warbird flypast of Parliament in Ottawa on Canada Day, July 1. This video shot last summer gives an idea of what to expect.
Could we be so lucky as to see it at AirVenture?
“several airshows” — Which ones?
Rumor has it the Arizona wing of the Commemorative Air Force B17, Sentimental Journey is doing it’s summer tour in the eastern part of the continent.
It would be a rare sight to see the two in the air together?
Ah! Merlins!!!!
Yes, 4 Merlins all at once would be a glorious sound.
I believe the Lanc’s payload was as much as the B-17 weighed empty.
Don’t break her! I got a ride lined up in the fall.
Looks like some CG added to me but I could be wrong…..
Lots of airborne angles that one wouldn’t normally see from another nearby airplane or possibly a drone.
Maybe we can put it with the Picture of Miss America that you posted last week?
Drones are everywhere these days.
Agreed. Why go to the trouble and expense of real footage when you can create it from the comfort of your own computer!
Who’s doing the maintenance on this one? Are we phoning it in?
Great Airplane.. Going to UK for D-Day Celebrations with UK’s Lancaster. Probably out of Duxford..Flies out of Hamilton, Ontario’s Warplane Museum. There are AME’s who look after the plane. Used to work down there before I moved..
Website is warplane.com
Enjoy1
There was one at OSH a few years ago. It might be the same one. Not sure.
Was just at Duxford, UK over the holidays, and there is a Lancaster along with a B-17 there, both hangered (cold & windy that day) & supposedly both airworthy. Also a whole gaggle of Spits. No outside displays this time of year – would love to see them fly…!