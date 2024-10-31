True Blue Power Launches New Main Ship Battery

Larry Anglisano, editor of The Aviation Consumer, stopped by the True Blue Power booth last week at NBAA-BACE 2024 to check out the newest offering in its line of lithium ion batteries. The Gen5 TB50 Lithium-ion Aircraft Battery is an engine start battery that delivers 50 amp-hours at half the weight of other batteries on the market. According to the product announcement, this battery also eliminates maintenance needs and cuts down on waste since it is lithium ion and not lead acid or NiCad. To learn more about the battery and other offerings from True Blue Power you can visit their website at www.mcico.com/truebluepower. For more from NBAA 2024, subscribe to Flying Magazine and go watch Larry at ‪@aviationconsumermagazine450‬