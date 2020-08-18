In this AVweb video, Paul Bertorelli takes a hard look at 406 MHz emergency locator transmitters for aircraft. While an ELT of some kind is required for most aircraft, historically, these devices haven’t performed very well. They still aren’t an impressive value for the money.
Home Multimedia Why Cheapskate Pilots Don’t Like 406 ELTs
Nice little Star Trek “7 of 9” reference! lol
You bring up excellent salient points about the two different ELT types but forgot one other important point.
In your video, you show yourself R&Ring the EBC battery pack and testing the unit with your handheld. You can’t do that with a 406ELT. You MUST have the proper testing equipment and ensure that you don’t “pump out” an erroneous squit that a satellite might see. So you MUST take the thing someplace where they do have the proper test equipment. To me, that’s the largest single reason I haven’t upgraded to a 406ELT.
And now … why did a female pop out of the lower left corner of your video ??? What was that about ??
Star Trek Voyager reference 🙂
Who could forget 7 of 9? I swoon every time I see her.
There’s a title that pops up and says “121.5 only.”
Thanks for this video Paul. I have to explain this message to many owners each year while walking them through an ELT inspection/test as required by regulation 91.207(d). They tell me they never did the inspection/test before. I know of three situations that mechanics received a violation for signing-off an Annual with expired ELT batteries. The ELT was not a factor at all in the incident/accidents accept for the fact they had expired batteries.
It’s very rare for an ADS-b Out equipped aircraft to be missing. My opinion is that ADS-b Out equipped aircraft should be permitted to remove the ELT. The idea of an electronic transmitting device to work ‘AFTER’ an accident doesn’t make any sense to me. There’s many tracking devices available that are transmitting all the time and may be destroyed in an accident. The transmitter still gives a last location transmission to some computer server somewhere. If the pilot gives a ‘may day’ the surrounding aircraft can converge on the distressed aircraft ADS-b location.
Placing a simple flight plan call to a friend/family will give the most prompt rescue then any minimally funded agency can provide. Tell someone the projected arrival time and how to follow the ADS-b track then, inform them they are the beneficiary of a sizable life insurance and the insurance company needs a body before the pay out.