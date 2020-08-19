Coalition Releases Sustainable Aviation Fuel Guide

The Business Aviation Coalition for Sustainable Aviation Fuel has published a new guide on how to incorporate sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) into operations from the perspective of the business aviation community. According to the coalition, the free online guide was designed to serve as a resource on topics such as the practicalities of SAF development, industry adoption and pending expansion of supply and use. “Fueling the Future” is an updated edition of a SAF guide published by the coalition in 2018.

“We are proud of the steps this coalition has taken to demonstrate the business aviation community’s commitment to a cleaner future,” said National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) CEO Ed Bolen. “We have made great progress on Sustainable Aviation Fuel in recent years. Our goal now is to increase SAF supplies as much as we can, as fast as we can, to make our sustainability goals a reality.”

In addition to NBAA, the SAF Coalition is made up of the Commercial Aviation Alternative Fuels Initiative (CAAFI), European Business Aviation Association (EBAA), General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA), International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) and National Air Transportation Association (NATA). The coalition is supported by a steering committee, whose participants include Air BP, Bombardier Business Aircraft, Dassault Falcon Jet, Embraer Executive Aircraft, Gulfstream Aerospace and Phillips 66.