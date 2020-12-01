27,000 New Pilots Needed

Roanoke, Texas (December 1, 2020) – The CAE Pilot Demand Outlook 2020 was released in early November; the report spans over the next 10 years until 2029, and includes the road to recovery from COVID-19.

CAE is forecasting that over the next 10 years, there will be a demand for new pilots well above 264,000. This figure includes the movement of 21,000 business pilots to the airlines. At present, we are experiencing a short-term decline in the number of active pilots, but despite current economic and pandemic-related challenges the demand for pilots is expected to continue with a predicted need of about 27,000 new pilots by the end of 2021.

Even with the sudden and unanticipated drop in air travel, it is forecasted that over 11,000 additional aircraft will be added to the active flight in the next decade in commercial and business.

Abbey Hutter, Executive Director of JSfirm.com, said, “Despite current layoffs, furloughs and the timeline of recovery for the aviation industry being uncertain, nearly 21% of new members who have joined JSfirm.com since October 01, 2020 are fixed-wing pilots.” She continued, “With the influx of pilots utilizing JSfirm.com for the first time to find their next job, the best tip I can share is to stay active on the website, keep your job alerts and resume up to date – most importantly, follow up with each company after you apply!”

To view the full CAE Pilot Outlook Demand visit: https://www.cae.com/cae-pilot-demand-outlook-2020/



