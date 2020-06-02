Aerox and Aithre Aviation Announce Bundle Agreement of the New Altus Meso Tank Monitoring Products with Aerox Portable Oxygen Systems

Ketchum, IDAHO and Bonita Springs, FLORIDA – 02 June 2020: Aithre and Aerox Aviation Oxygen Systems today announced a collaboration agreement to integrate Aithre wireless monitoring technology into Aerox’s line of portable oxygen tanks for general aviation users. The agreement also establishes Aerox Aviation Oxygen Systems as an authorized distributor for the entire Aithre product line. Under the terms of the agreement, Aerox will be the exclusive bundler of the Altus Meso wireless portable oxygen tank monitoring system for new portable oxygen systems. Aithre and Aerox will also co-brand the Aithre iOS tank monitoring app that links the Altus Meso to any iOS device.

Aithre and Aerox have announced a special price for the Altus Meso of $149.99 installed on any Aerox portable, plus the price of the Aerox portable oxygen system. The Altus Meso can be added as an option to any new Aerox portable oxygen tank at the time of ordering so the user can receive a ready-to-go, integrated package. The Altus Meso can also be ordered and installed separately from Aerox and other authorized dealers for $195.00.

The Aithre Altus Meso wirelessly pairs to your iOS device to display tank pressure, flow rate, and time remaining of any portable oxygen tank. The Meso weighs just a few ounces and is plugged into any oxygen tank using the included high-pressure Tee-fitting. The Meso can be powered directly with a USB port. A battery pack is included and can be attached to the outside of the tank and is recharged using a standard USB cable.

The Aithre iOS app displays constant reading of key parameters so the pilot has instant knowledge of the status of their oxygen system. A built-in pressure altimeter allows reminders to the pilot when oxygen use is required by FAA regulation, and includes a reminder to shut off the oxygen tank after landing. The Meso wirelessly integrates with avionics using the Shield EX-3, which is being installed in factory Vans, Sling, and Glasair aircraft. Also available is SPO2 and pressure altitude trend information directly on the Oxygen trending graph on the iOS app.

“Aithre is committed to developing integrated technologies for high altitude flying to help pilots better manage risks.” Commented Aithre founder and CEO Jim Ruttler. “The best way to deploy our integrated technologies is to provide them to pilots as a bundled package at the point of sale to make it easy for users to purchase and to install. We are proud of our relationship with Aerox and that they have chosen the Aithre Altus Meso to bundle with their portable oxygen systems.”

“Jim and I are both active pilots and right away we understood the benefits of allowing pilots to bundle the Altus Meso system into their purchase of any Aerox portable oxygen system,” said Scott Ashton, President and CEO of Aerox. “We both believe that a portable oxygen system is the single most effective “bolt-on” modification a pilot can make to their airplane. Even at altitudes as low as 7,000’, having oxygen on board can make pilots and their passengers more alert and less fatigued.”

Jim went on to say that nearly every airplane flying now has some level of connectivity in it and pilots are using technology to make flying safer and to enhance situational awareness. That same benefit can now include the pilot’s health through monitoring of CO and oxygen levels using connected technologies such as the Altus Meso, Shield CO detectors, and the Illyrian Smart Oximeter.

About Aithre: Aithre, pronounced “eye-thra” is Greek for “blue skies”, or “pure air”. Aithre was founded by Jim Ruttler, who serves as President. Jim is a patent attorney and has an MBA and a bachelors degree in neurobiology. Aithre technology was developed to improve the safety of flight at high altitudes where oxygen is low and risks are high. Through innovation, we’ve created wearable oximeters, portable and installed CO detectors, and oxygen pressure monitors that are enabled for wireless continuous monitoring on iOS, Dynon Skyview, and Garmin G3X.

About Aerox: Aerox ® is a leading designer and manufacturer of aviation oxygen systems and accessories for business and general aviation, helicopters and EMS. Since 1981 it has provided the aviation industry with innovative solutions for all oxygen needs, and it provides a complete line of systems, parts, and accessories for fixed wing and helicopter OEMs. Aerox ® Aviation Oxygen Systems, Inc. was the originator of the long duration oxygen system in 1981 by creating a product that offered duration six times that of a standard system. Aerox’s trademarked product remains the only long duration oxygen system on the market today that is designed specifically for use in aviation. Aerox products are available from approved distributors and by visiting www.aerox.com.