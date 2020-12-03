Airbus H125/AS350 Operators Fly with True Blue Power® Lithium-ion Batteries

Vertical Flight Solutions by EuroTec Offers True Blue Power Lithium-ion Batteries

WICHITA, Kan. (December 3, 2020) — True Blue Power announced Vertical Flight Solutions (VFS) by EuroTec has received Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA) approval for the installation of the ultralightweight True Blue Power TB17 lithium-ion main ship battery on Airbus H125/AS350 Series helicopters. The battery integration requires no structural work and includes an NVIS-compatible cockpit annunciator. Additional approvals, including Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), are expected to follow.

“Lithium-ion technology is the next generation of aircraft batteries,” said Adam Boyko, Avionics Manager for EuroTec. “As aircraft technology and avionics advance, we are pleased to offer a main ship battery solution that follows suit. The popular Airbus H125/AS350 helicopter was the next logical step to integrate with our proven design.”

The TSO-certified TB17 lithium-ion battery provides significant operational and performance advantages to Airbus H125/AS350 owners and operators:

Reduced weight and increased useful load

52% lighter than nickel-cadmium (NiCad) alternatives

62% lighter than lead-acid alternatives

Faster, cooler engine starts

Higher nominal output voltage results in more reliable and efficient turbine starts

Significantly reduced maintenance and operational costs

8-year (average) useful battery life

Simplified, 2-year maintenance intervals

Reduced replacement intervals

Superior high temperature and cold weather performance

-40°C to +70°C (-40°F to +158°F)

Automatic internal heater

Intelligent battery status communication to the cockpit

“EuroTec customers value our batteries ease of installation, proven safety, state-of-the-art monitoring system and their ability to eliminate cold weather problems,” said Erik Ritzman, Director of True Blue Power. “EuroTec continues to build a growing list of True Blue Power battery upgrade STC kits. In addition to the Airbus H125/AS350 and H130/EC130, STCs for the Airbus H135, Leonardo 109 and Bell 407 Series helicopters are in development.”

For more information about the Airbus H125/AS350 lithium-ion battery upgrade, contact Vertical Flight Solutions by EuroTec at 877-608-2220 or info@eurotecvfs.com. For more information about the TB17 lithium-ion battery, contact Erik Ritzman at 316-630-0101 or visit truebluepowerusa.com.

About True Blue Power

True Blue Power specializes in the custom design and manufacture of power solutions for the global aerospace industry. This includes USB charging ports, inverters, voltage converters, emergency power supplies and advanced lithium-ion batteries. Select products feature proprietary NanoPhosphate® lithium-ion battery technology, which offers stable chemistry, faster charging, consistent output, excellent cycle life and superior cost performance — this translates into smaller, lighter products that are less than half the size and weight of existing solutions. For additional information, please visit truebluepowerusa.com.