ASM Announces its New Status as an FAA ODA Designee

Aircraft Systems and Manufacturing, Inc. (ASM), a wholly-owned subsidiary of JANA, Inc., announced today that it has achieved FAA Organization Designation Authorization (ODA) after completing the extensive application and preparatory effort coordinated through the FAA’s Delegation Systems Certification Office. This appointment allows ASM’s ODA unit to conduct an array of aircraft design certification functions and approvals typically provided by the FAA.

This designation enables ASM to directly provide certification approvals for avionics and aircraft system integration solutions for Part 25 aircraft, functions which are typically conducted by the FAA’s Aircraft Certification Service. This provides aerospace companies with a much shorter path to certification as it bypasses the lengthy wait times often associated with submitting documents to the FAA for review and approval.

“This is a big step forward for us as an organization,” says ASM President Edward A. (Ean) Niland. “It not only shows the faith that the FAA has in our people and our processes, but it allows us to streamline the STC certification process for the airlines, MRO’s and equipment OEM’s that we work with, which is as important in this current business climate as it ever has been.”

Pete Chilsen, ASM’s Vice President of Sales, believes that the company’s new designation will provide much needed relief to certification project timelines for companies throughout the aviation industry. “Our designation as an ODA allows us to offer our customers a much higher level of service than we ever could have before. It gives aircraft owners, operators and integrators a new path toward expedited certification, which has been a serious issue for many of them in the past few years. The sheer volume of new and supplemental aircraft type design certification programs continues to increase, and we are proud to be able to offer our services to supplement the diligent efforts of the FAA.”

About ASM

ASM is an AS9100-certified provider of innovative integration engineering design, FAA STC certification and installation kit fabrication services in support of avionics and aircraft systems upgrades for commercial passenger, cargo and military operators worldwide. In service to the aviation industry since 1987, our turnkey solutions are backed by decades of system integration and manufacturing experience and a commitment to the satisfaction and success of our customers.

About JANA

Founded in 1973, JANA is a third generation family-owned business with its headquarters in San Antonio, Texas. JANA is a leading engineering and technical documentation services company with over 47 years of experience in providing best-in-class service and software solutions to many of the nation’s largest and most successful aerospace and high-tech companies.