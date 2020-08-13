Aviation Career Symposium set for October

Pathways to Aviation is conducting a virtual celebration of aviation careers on October 5-9, 2020. The week will assemble students, job seekers, employers, and industry leaders.

The non-profit organization provides career guidance to high school and college students, as well as active job seekers pursuing extraordinary careers in the aerospace industry through weekly workshops, mentoring, and a unique career readiness certification process.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic may have placed a halt to workforce shortages within the industry, employers continue to keep their eyes open for quality talent. By working closely with an increasing number of people wishing to seek employment in the industry, we’re able to recommend strong new hires,” says Pete Parker, executive director of Pathways to Aviation.

The one-week Aviation Career Symposium promotes the industry and its opportunities through online industry specialty workshops, interviews with industry leaders, company and candidate spotlights, job announcements, and career readiness tips. “We believe in this industry and envision a very bright future. The Symposium will highlight aviation’s leaders, opportunities and future,” says Parker. The activities are free of charge to attend.

Learn more at www.PathwaysToAviation.org/career-symposium.

Pathways to Aviation was founded in 2004 to provide aviation education to K-12 students. In 2017, it expanded its mission to address the needs of the growing aviation workforce shortage by developing a career education program. In May 2020, it unveiled an online career readiness certification program to allow all students and job seekers to get a “leg up” in the job seeking process. As of August 2020, Pathways to Aviation is working closely with students and job seekers living in 17 states and five countries.

www.PathwaysToAviation.org