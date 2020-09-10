Elit’Avia Adopts Skylegs to Maintain Aviation Excellence

Elit’Avia, a distinguished air operator based in Slovenia and Malta, adopts Skylegs platform in order to improve work efficacy and guarantee high service quality to their clients. Since July, when they started using the platform full-time, Elit’Avia’s team has been able to form and share their opinion about Skylegs.

The entire implementation happened from a distance, due to the pandemic circumstances. But that did not affect the quality of the process: all planning meetings, customization, employees’ training, adaptation and full migration took place online successfully.

In addition, built on valuable feedback and suggestions from Elit’Avia, Skylegs made significant improvements on the platform. Some of them are the possibility to manage hotel bookings for the crew or other employees, and even allowing complete tailoring of the flight services. The required services for a flight are calculated automatically, considering many variables, such as airports, aircraft, countries, passengers and others.

“The move to the Skylegs platform has ensured we can future proof our digital operating processes and create links to platforms globally. Amongst several flight scheduling systems on the market, Skylegs convinced us with their hands-on approach and responsiveness since day one of the testing phase. They are aviation professionals with specific knowledge in both Aircraft Operator’s processes and software programming, which made it easier for our operational project team to communicate with them. Transition to Skylegs optimized several operational processes and many features of the system are continuously improving. We are looking forward to further system developments and optimization that will benefit all users.”, say Elit’Avia’s team members: Iain Houseman (COO) and Jasmina Oršič (Director of Business Operations & Ground Operations Manager).

“The dedication of the team of Elit’Avia is inspiring, as they go the extra mile for each flight, preparing it in precise details, taking into account special facts and wishes of the end-customer. Their professional attitude suits Skylegs family values, which looks forward to contributing the best way to their flying”, states Maxim Schelfhout, Skylegs Managing Director.

About Skylegs

Skylegs is an Aviation Management platform where aircraft operators, brokers and dispatchers can administer their business. It comprises everything needed for air management, going beyond flight operations and sales. The online platform, mobile device management, business intelligence, EFB app and crew app are some of the products that make Skylegs a whole solution.

About Elit’Avia