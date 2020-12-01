Flyway.cc is Launching The Fastest Way To Flight Plan – A Next Generation Website For Pilots

New York – Flyway.cc is announcing the fastest way to flight plan with the launch of a free website for pilots.

With Flyway, pilots can get all the procedures and airport diagrams they need for a trip in one click, reducing preflight workload.

Flyway also provides quick and easy access to NOTAMS, METARs, TAFs, important frequencies, runway information, and more, all in a modern and elegant design that places all the information you need right where you expect it, making your flight planning faster and easier than ever before. Flyway works seamlessly on desktop, mobile, and tablets.

Flyway is a new company making flight planning faster and more efficient. “Our goal is to safely get pilots out the door faster with all the information they need for their trip,” said Arel English, co-founder of Flyway. “We designed Flyway around a pilot’s preflight workflow, starting with fast, modern search and a beautiful map of the airport environment, followed by all the information pilots are looking for right at the top of the page. Flyway allows pilots to save or print all the plates and airport diagrams they need for a trip with one click, saving a lot of time, and making bringing backup paper charts easier than ever before.”

About Flyway LLC

Flyway LLC was founded in the aftermath of COVID layoffs by professional pilots and software engineers who decided to build the tools they wish they had. Flyway.cc redefines what free desktop flight planning looks like and is capable of. Using modern technology and design, Flyway is making finding airports and getting the information you need for your trip faster and easier than ever before. Flyway is just getting started and is quickly releasing new features and tools to help pilots do their jobs safely and efficiently.