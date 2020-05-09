Momentum Aeronautics Opens New Engineering Facility

Expanded hangar and office space welcomes a growing team

Momentum Aeronautics, LLC, is proud to announce our move to a new engineering, manufacturing, and modification facility at the Saint Paul Downtown Airport (KSTP) in Saint Paul, Minnesota. The new hangar features large engineering and inspection offices, complemented by a 32,000 sq. ft. hangar and customer meeting space.

Momentum’s move across the airport was necessitated by growth in their engineering and modification divisions. The additional space and accommodations support expanded staff and new product offerings through our modification group.

“Our engineering and modifications teams have been working hard on a number of important projects and we have expanded considerably over the last year to meet customer demand.” said Kyle Taylor, Chief Engineer. “We needed a space to inspire our team and provide a foundation for further company growth. Our employees are of paramount importance at Momentum, and we wanted to give them the elbow room they deserve, yielding the most creative and effective engineering solutions for our customers. The business and airport community here at KSTP have been wonderful to work with and we truly enjoy being part of this vibrant airport. We are humbled to continue forging ahead with confidence, despite some of the recent historical challenges in the aviation marketplace. Our order book is strong and we see a great year ahead for our company.”

Momentum Aeronautics, LLC, is a full-service aircraft engineering company with a track record for comprehensive project completion and support. Our company specializes in aeronautical product certification. We have considerable experience and capabilities for STCs, repairs, alterations, and airworthiness. Momentum’s team includes a full complement of FAA Designated Engineering Representatives (DERs) and Designated Airworthiness Representatives (DARs) to meet your aircraft certification and airworthiness requirements.

FMI: www.momentumaero.com

www.facebook.com/momentumaero