Pilatus PC-12 STC With True Blue Power Lithium-ion Main Ship Battery, More Power Less Weight

Finnoff Aviation Products now offering lithium-ion main ship battery upgrade

WICHITA, Kan. (October 6, 2020) — True Blue Power announced Finnoff Aviation Products has selected the company’s TB44 (46 amp-hour) main ship battery for a lithium-ion battery Supplemental Type Certification (STC) kit, available on Pilatus PC-12, PC-12/45 and PC-12/47 single-battery aircraft. An amendment to include dual-battery aircraft is currently in progress.

“We are especially impressed with the significant weight savings of 32 pounds over the lead acid battery, as well as the high and low temperature advantages—without having to remove the battery in cold-soak conditions,” said Pat Finnoff, Vice President of Marketing for Finnoff Aviation Products. “This especially speaks to the PC-12, which is so suitable for these adverse weather situations.”

True Blue Power’s TSO-certified TB44 lithium-ion aircraft battery utilizes the most sophisticated NanoPhosphate® lithium-ion chemistry available to deliver unmatched power, safety, life, weight savings and energy. In addition to superior performance, the engine start battery offers PC-12 owners a long list of operational benefits:

Faster, cooler engine starts

Longer life for power plant components

Reduced risk of “hot start”

Significantly lower Interstage Turbine Temperature (ITT)

Rapid recharge

15 minutes for complete recharge when the battery is fully discharged on a typical aircraft

Significantly reduced maintenance and operational costs

8-year (average) useful battery life

2-year maintenance intervals

Reduced replacement intervals

Increased aircraft appreciation value

Superior high temperature and cold weather performance

-40°C to +70°C (-40°F to +158°F)

Battery removal not required in cold-soak conditions

Increased dispatch reliability

“The TB44 is a significant performance upgrade for PC-12 operators currently utilizing heavier, more maintenance-intensive batteries on these aircraft,” said Erik Ritzman, Director of True Blue Power. “The TB44 aircraft battery is reliable, safe, low-maintenance and ideal for operation in even the most challenging environments.”

To inquire about the Pilatus PC-12, PC-12/45 and PC-12/47 lithium-ion battery upgrade STC kit, contact Finnoff Aviation Products at 303-444-0552 or visit finnoff-products.com. For more information about the TB44 lithium-ion battery, contact Erik Ritzman at 316-630-0101 or visit truebluepowerusa.com.

About True Blue Power

True Blue Power specializes in the custom design and manufacture of power solutions for the global aerospace industry. This includes USB charging ports, inverters, voltage converters, emergency power supplies and advanced lithium-ion batteries. Select products feature proprietary NanoPhosphate® lithium-ion battery technology, which offers stable chemistry, faster charging, consistent output, excellent cycle life and superior cost performance — this translates into smaller, lighter products that are less than half the size and weight of existing solutions. For additional information, please visit truebluepowerusa.com.