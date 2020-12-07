Schrager Hampson Aviation Insurance Acquires William J. Grohs Aviation

We are pleased to announce that effective December 4th, 2020 William J. Grohs Aviation became part of the Schrager Hampson Aviation Insurance family.

Schrager Hampson Aviation Insurance Agency LLC (SHAI) is a family owned firm with locations in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

William J. Grohs Aviation, located in Oxford, Connecticut, will now be known as Grohs Schrager Hampson Aviation Insurance LLC (GSHAI). The entire staff of William J. Grohs Aviation will continue with GSHAI.

This combination is now the largest independent aviation insurance brokerage business owned and operated in New England.

Prior to Bill Grohs passing earlier this year, he selected SHAI to carry on his legacy in the aviation insurance brokerage business.

David B. Hampson President of SHAI said, “We are pleased and honored to continue the business legacy of Bill Grohs, which is a business legacy of individualized client centric service with a personal touch. Acquiring William J. Grohs Aviation allows us to expand our geographical footprint and add a team of dedicated aviation insurance specialists to our aviation insurance family.”

For more information, please visit: www.planeinsurance.com