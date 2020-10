Stoots Aviation receives FAA STC approval for the Continental Aerospace Technologies IO-370CLC1U8 195hp engine for installation in Cessna aircraft 170,172,P172D, 175 models.

The IO-370 has a counter weighted stroked crankshaft with 9.6 to 1 ratio pistons and roller camshaft for the highest smoothest power to weight ratio for any four cylinder aircraft engine on the market today. TBO as high as 2400 hrs.

Additional details for STC SA02539AK at www.stootsaviation.com