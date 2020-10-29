Stottler Henke Associates, Inc. and Collinear Group Announce Partnership

Seattle, WA USA – October 29, 2020. Stottler Henke Associates, Inc and Collinear Group LLC have announced a new agreement whereby Collinear Group will become a Sales Partner for the Aurora™ software suite. In addition, Collinear Group will support deployment and configuration activities for Stottler Henke and joint customers.

Stottler Henke is headquartered in San Mateo, California. It was founded in 1988 as a software company dedicated to providing practical solutions to difficult problems by skillfully drawing upon a large repertoire of artificial intelligence technologies. Stottler Henke has grown steadily and profitably into a 40-person research and software development company with distinctive expertise in intelligent tutoring systems, intelligent simulation, automated planning and scheduling, and intelligent knowledge management.

Aurora™ is a planning and scheduling software solution that utilizes advanced artificial intelligence technology. It uses artificial intelligence technologies to encode and apply extensive scheduling knowledge and rules to perform automatic resource scheduling and has proven results with key customers. The latest version uses Critical Chain Project Management (CCPM) based on methods and algorithms derived from the Theory of Constraints.

“Collinear Group and Stottler Henke have proven results with these capabilities including large scale assembly and installation, MRO, complex distributed project management, and more,” said Richard Stottler, Stottler Henke President.

Collinear Group is headquartered in Renton, Washington. Collinear Group provides digitally driven professional services and consulting to corporate clients in the areas of Airworthiness and Certification, Digital Engineering, Digital Manufacturing and Digital Aviation.

“With this exciting new agreement with Stottler Henke, we are furthering our mission to drive digital acceleration and production optimization in the industry,” said Collinear Group CEO Saul Bankaitis. “We look forward to working with the Stottler Henke team as we drive new levels of efficiency and predictability into the Industry 4.0 space.”