SWIFT AVIATION OFFERS FREE COVID TESTING FOR EMPLOYEES AND PARTNERS

PHOENIX, AZ – As COVID-19 cases continue to increase both locally and in many states throughout the US, Swift Aviation is committed to ensuring a safe workplace.

As part of ongoing efforts to protect the health and safety of its Associates and customers, Swift Aviation has been and will continue providing free, on-site COVID-19 tests to Associates via our partners COVID Testing to You (https://covidtestingtoyou.com).

Like many parts of the country, Arizona is experiencing chronic COVID-19 testing issues such as lab backlog causing patients up to wait up to 14 days for results and lengthy testing wait times. This has been attributed to a decline in testing demand.

Testing is critical to being able to identify COVID-19 positive patients so they may self-quarantine and reduce the spread of the disease. In addition, it helps to identify asymptomatic carriers.

Both COVID-19 viral and antibody tests provided to Swift Aviation Associates are FDA approved and rapid response. COVID Testing to You provides several test options such as a finger stick blood sample, nasopharyngeal swab, and antibody blood draw.

In addition to COVID-19 testing, Swift Aviation has implemented the following protocols to ensure the safety of our customers, staff and crews:

Mandatory face coverings for all employees and visitors

Expanded disinfection procedures throughout our facility and transport vehicles using EPA/FDA approved COVID disinfectants

Extensive cleaning and disinfecting of common areas and restrooms

Continuous and proper hand washing by all team members

Suspension of our bistro supplies and food items like popcorn and candy bowls

Temperature and symptom checks required for employees and available to customers

Staff members instructed to stay home if they are, in any way, feeling unwell and to follow guidelines on social distancing

For more information, please visit https://www.swiftaviation.com or contact Yuri Wilcox, Marketing and Public Relations (602) 273-3770 ext. 224.