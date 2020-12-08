True Blue Power Simplifies Charging, Discharging of Lithium-ion Aircraft Batteries, Releases Two Intelligent Battery Chargers

WICHITA, Kan. (December 7, 2020) — True Blue Power, the world leader in certified, lithium-ion aircraft batteries, introduced two aircraft battery chargers to the company’s line of advanced power products. The True Blue Charger PRO and True Blue Charger Mx are engineered to provide simple, safe and automatic charging for lithium-ion aircraft batteries.

“Our lithium-ion batteries contribute to a significant reduction in carbon emissions and enable lightweight, more electric aircraft to achieve success,” said Erik Ritzman, Vice President of True Blue Power. “As industry experts, we’ve leveraged years of maintenance and lithium-ion battery experience to bring two easy-to-use chargers to market. The True Blue Charger PRO and Mx take the guess work out of charging, discharging and maintaining lithium-ion batteries.”

True Blue Charger PRO

The TT28-12 True Blue Charger PRO is specifically designed to charge, discharge and test True Blue Power lithium-ion aircraft batteries. Pre-loaded with all necessary parameters, it allows maintenance personnel to safely and efficiently top charge batteries and perform scheduled capacity checks. The True Blue Charger PRO is the first and only battery charger to automatically discharge lithium-ion aircraft batteries to 30% state-of-charge (SOC), as required for air shipment.

True Blue Charger Mx

The TT28-2 True Blue Charger Mx maintains lithium-ion and sealed lead-acid aircraft batteries of any capacity, while continuously displaying battery voltage. The direct-connect, 2.5-amp charger extends battery life and can be used for standby maintenance without trickle charging.

For more information about True Blue Power aircraft battery chargers, contact Erik Ritzman at 316-630-0101 or visit truebluepowerusa.com.

About True Blue Power

True Blue Power specializes in the custom design and manufacture of power solutions for the global aerospace industry. This includes USB charging ports, inverters, voltage converters, emergency power supplies and advanced lithium-ion batteries. Select products feature proprietary NanoPhosphate® lithium-ion battery technology, which offers stable chemistry, faster charging, consistent output, excellent cycle life and superior cost performance — this translates into smaller, lighter products that are less than half the size and weight of existing solutions. For additional information, please visit truebluepowerusa.com.