Ubisense and Collinear Group Announce Partnership

Seattle, WA USA – August 31, 2020. Ubisense Limited and Collinear Group LLC have announced a new partnership whereby Collinear Group will become a Sales Partner for Ubisense SmartSpace™ software and Dimension4 Ultra-Wideband hardware suite. In addition, Collinear Group will support deployment and configuration activities for Ubisense and joint customers.

Ubisense is headquartered in Cambridge UK and is a leading provider of Real-time Location Systems (RTLS) used in a number of industrial applications. Ubisense customers use this technology to enable numerous use cases to solve a variety of process and tracking problems where precise 3D locations are required.

Ubisense SmartSpace is a modular software platform that monitors the precise real-time location, interactions and status of people and things in the physical world to make even the most complex processes visible and controllable. It works with a variety of location hardware and sensor solutions, including industry leading Ubisense Dimension4 UWB sensors and tags.

“Collinear Group brings the perfect combination of technical and domain knowledge that we look for in partners” said Scott Mullarkey, Ubisense VP of Worldwide Sales. “Collinear also brings very strong aerospace acumen which will further support our continued growth into that important vertical.”

Collinear Group is headquartered in Renton, Washington. Collinear Group provides digitally driven professional services and consulting to corporate clients in the areas of Airworthiness and Certification, Digital Engineering, Digital Manufacturing and Digital Aviation.

“We are very excited about this opportunity to work closer with a best of breed RFID provider such as Ubisense” said Collinear Group CEO Saul Bankaitis, “This partnership further expands our Industry 4.0 and Internet of Things offerings in our Digital Manufacturing vertical. These capabilities are exactly aligned with our strategic vision for future growth.”